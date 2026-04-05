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Bono: A history that qualifies him to take on the greats… and a shock that has Moroccans and leaders worried

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The veteran goalkeeper reaches his 35th appearance

On 5 April 2026, we will celebrate a goalkeeper who has become an icon, a name etched in gold in the annals of glory: it is Yassine Bounou’s 35th birthday.

These 35 years have marked an extraordinary rise that began on the pitches of Morocco, touched the heights of Europe with Sevilla, before reaching its culmination in the world of Arab stardom with Al-Hilal, and writing an unforgettable chapter in the history of world football with Morocco.

  • From Wydad to Europe

    Bono began his career at Wydad Casablanca, where he experienced the competitive atmosphere of domestic and continental titles at an early age, before setting off for Europe via Atlético Madrid, then Zaragoza and Girona.

    In La Liga, he established himself as one of the standout goalkeepers with Girona, before moving to Sevilla and crafting one of the most successful stories for an Arab player in Europe, winning the Europa League twice and achieving impressive statistics that earned him the Zamora Award as La Liga’s best goalkeeper for the 2021–2022 season.

    With Sevilla, Bono cemented his reputation as a big-game keeper, shining in European fixtures and bringing down the continent’s giants, which opened the door for individual accolades as one of the world’s best keepers in numerous polls, and cemented his image as a calm, mentally strong keeper, adept at dealing with aerial balls and penalties.

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  • Building Glory with the Atlas Lions

    Bono’s real breakthrough on the world stage came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he played a pivotal role in Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals – the first time a team from the Arab world or Africa had reached that stage.

    His decisive saves, particularly in the penalty shoot-out against Spain, made him a national hero in Morocco and a symbol of a generation that wrote one of the most remarkable stories of the modern World Cup, whilst also keeping the most clean sheets in the tournament.

    This World Cup not only brought Bono popular acclaim, but also cemented his place in the debate over the best goalkeepers of that era, leading Arab fans to see him as a modern-day successor to the region’s goalkeeping legends, albeit with a European flair and tactical sophistication.

  • Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Shining at the Den

    Bono returned to lead his country once again at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco, where he produced a near-perfect performance, guiding the ‘Lions of the Atlas’ to the final.

    The veteran goalkeeper crowned his efforts by winning the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper award, having been a true rock on the road to the final. He shone particularly in the semi-final against Nigeria in the penalty shoot-out, adding a prestigious individual continental title to his collection.

    Then came the welcome news that Morocco’s appeal had been upheld, and his country was awarded the continental title by a CAF decision – a ruling against which Senegal has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Whatever the outcome of the dispute, it will not diminish Bono’s brilliance in the competition, which has cemented his status as the best Arab goalkeeper at present.

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  • Al-Hilal Station… A glorious new chapter

    His decision to join Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 was a calculated move to combine European glory with a strong presence in the Arab world, with a club that has a massive project aimed at competing for every domestic, continental and global title.

    With Al-Hilal, Bono continued to deliver outstanding performances, proving decisive on numerous occasions, most notably at the 2025 Club World Cup, when he saved a penalty against Real Madrid in stoppage time and contributed to a historic victory over Manchester City in the quarter-finals thanks to a series of superb saves.

    These performances earned him widespread acclaim in the global and Arab media, and led many to assert that he is currently one of the world’s best goalkeepers, not just on the African continent or in the Arab world.

  • A comparison of the big names: Bono, Al-Hadari and Al-Zaki

    Any discussion of the greatest Arab goalkeepers is bound to bring names such as Essam El-Hadary and Bado El-Zaki to the fore, as they are two defining figures in the history of Arab and African goalkeeping.

    El-Hadary, ‘The High Wall’, combined an exceptional longevity with record-breaking achievements, most notably winning four Africa Cup of Nations titles with the Egyptian national team, as well as being the oldest goalkeeper to play in a World Cup match, not to mention a vast haul of titles with Al Ahly at both continental and domestic levels.

    As for Badou Zaki, he has been regarded for decades as the greatest goalkeeper in Moroccan history, having become the first Arab and second African goalkeeper to win the African Player of the Year award (in 1986), as well as leading Morocco to their epic World Cup campaign in Mexico and leaving a massive mark with Wydad and the national team.

    In recent years, Bono’s name has begun to feature strongly in this debate; some experts believe he has become the most important goalkeeper in the history of Moroccan football due to his achievements in Europe, at the World Cup and in Africa, whilst others feel he has not yet surpassed El Zaki’s legacy, though he has at least placed himself alongside him in the top tier.

    It is noteworthy that the debate has reached the goalkeepers themselves, with Essam El-Hadary recently coming forward to confirm in a public statement that he currently regards Bono as the best Arab and African goalkeeper alongside Mohamed El-Shenawy, in a clear acknowledgement of the Moroccan goalkeeper’s place at the very top of the hierarchy.

  • A worrying fluctuation or a normal phase?

    Despite this illustrious history, Bono has experienced a period of notable inconsistency with Al-Hilal in recent weeks, with both he and his defence coming under fire following a run of poor results that have impacted the Saudi Pro League title race.

    The recent draw against Al-Taawoun, in which Al-Hilal conceded two goals from crosses and headers, opened the floodgates of criticism for both the goalkeeper and the defence, amid talk of the team’s struggles with aerial balls and the defensive system’s inability to protect the penalty area as required.

    Some analyses have placed part of the blame for the goals on Bono, whether in terms of positioning or coming off his line to deal with the balls, whilst others have pointed out that the fundamental problem lies in poor defensive positioning and repeated collective errors rather than being an individual lapse on the part of the goalkeeper.

    Furthermore, Bono suffered from muscle injuries to his shoulder and thigh at various points during the season, which kept him out of some matches; this always puts any top-class goalkeeper in a phase of ‘regaining his rhythm’, which may be accompanied by some natural inconsistency.

  • Will the Moroccan national team be affected ahead of their match against Brazil?

    The fans’ concerns do not stop at Al-Hilal; they extend to the Moroccan national team, which is preparing for the 2026 World Cup in a tough group featuring Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, with a tough opener against the ‘Seleção’ in their first match.

    It is natural for Moroccans to wonder: could the period of inconsistency with his club spill over into the national team and affect the first-choice goalkeeper’s confidence ahead of the biggest tournament?

    The answer is likely to be more reassuring than worrying, as Bono has proven over the years that he is a goalkeeper who knows how to separate what happens with his club from his performances for the national team; indeed, his level of play has often risen with the ‘Lions of the Atlas’ in the toughest moments, as was the case in the recent World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

    Furthermore, the national team’s possession of one of the most solid defensive systems in Africa, coupled with the vast experience of most of the backline, provides Bono with a more stable environment compared to what he sometimes experiences with Al-Hilal when defensive errors recur against crosses.

  • Am I worried?

    As far as Al-Hilal are concerned, the fans realise that a goalkeeper of Bono’s calibre may occasionally go through periods of inconsistency, just as has happened with top goalkeepers in Europe, and that the final verdict is not based on a few weeks’ performance, but on his form over the course of the season.

    His season statistics still place him among the league’s most influential goalkeepers in terms of save percentage and clean sheets, and his standout performances in the AFC Champions League and the Club World Cup remain fresh in the fans’ memories, ensuring that confidence in him remains intact, albeit tinged with some temporary concern.

    It is highly likely that Bono will regain his form with Al-Hilal once the collective defensive issues are addressed and he returns to full fitness, especially as his calm demeanour and vast experience make him the sort of goalkeeper who performs better on the pitch than in the media.

  • A moment of turmoil

    Yassine Bounou is today a legendary Arab and Moroccan goalkeeper in every sense of the word; he has combined European glory with Sevilla, World Cup and continental triumphs with Morocco, and a monumental Arab experience with Al-Hilal.

    The current dip in form is worrying as it comes just before the World Cup and at a crucial stage of Al-Hilal’s season, but so far it seems more like a ‘natural blip’ in the career of a great goalkeeper, rather than the start of a decline or a permanent drop in standard.

    Bono’s history, his character, and what he has achieved so far all suggest that ‘The Lion’ is capable of returning even more ferocious to protect the den of the ‘Lions of the Atlas’ and Al-Hilal’s ‘Leaders’, and of continuing to chase the greats in the annals of Arab goalkeepers.

  • See also:

    From Egyptians cheering on Morocco in Qatar to bottles being thrown in Cairo… Where did we start, and how did we end up here?
    From Morocco to Jeddah… Is it time to pass on the torch, Salah?
    Following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s statement… The date for the ruling in the Africa Cup of Nations final case