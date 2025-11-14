Getty Images Sport
'I like bomb squad!' - Thomas Tuchel approves name for Jude Bellingham and Co after England's substitutes help secure Serbia win
England continue perfect World Cup qualifying campaign
England continued their flawless World Cup qualifying run with a controlled 2-0 win over Serbia, securing another clean sheet in what has become one of the most dominant campaigns in the nation’s history. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with a superb volley, but it was the introduction of Bellingham, Foden and Eze that truly changed the dynamic of the match. Their added energy and invention helped England regain control in the second half before the latter sealed the victory with a brilliant late strike.
The impact off the bench reflected Tuchel’s broader approach to squad harmony, particularly in a team packed with elite club-level starters competing for limited roles. With England operating at a high tempo and against opponents determined to frustrate, Tuchel’s substitutions injected the speed, pressing intensity and technical sharpness needed to break Serbia down for the second time on the night.
The result extended England’s record to seven wins from seven, with 20 goals scored and none conceded, establishing them as the only European side in history to reach a World Cup with a 100% winning and clean-sheet qualifying record this deep into a campaign. It also demonstrated the flexibility and adaptability Tuchel has demanded since taking charge in January, with every squad member expected to remain mentally ready despite fierce positional competition.
Tuchel likes 'bomb squad' nickname for substitutes
Speaking after the win, Tuchel was asked about the South African rugby team’s "bomb squad" nickname for their substitutes and whether England might adopt something similar. He admitted he approved of the idea, saying: "I have not named it in a different way but I kind of like it. I like bomb squad a bit more than finisher."
Tuchel explained the tactical reasoning behind this mindset, emphasising that modern football requires a full squad to win at the highest level. He said: "That’s the nature of this game. The possibility that we go to Albania (on Sunday) and start with 11 and finish with the same 11 goes to zero, and even more so in a tournament. This is not about building a starting 11, it’s about building a team."
He then praised the attitude within the England camp, highlighting the need for humility and togetherness. Tuchel added: "They’re all big players in their club, they’re all used to playing, they’re all disappointed. Everyone. This is normal. But they buy into this idea of building a team and this is what we want, this is what we need. There is no other way around it.
"Only if we’re a strong group who can put the ego behind (them), who can put the disappointment behind, and then contribute and give the coach a headache what to do in the next match, that’s the only way. I like it because it’s natural for this team. The atmosphere after the matches, during the matches is the right energy and I think everyone is treating everyone with respect. The ones on the pitch know that they can rely on everyone who comes from the bench to finish the game. You could see the impact today, and it has to stay like this. We just need everybody fully involved, especially mentally to accept the decision of the match day and then to continue."
Bellingham and Foden impress on England return
The victory over Serbia was not only another clean sheet but also a continuation of a historic defensive run under Tuchel, with England yet to concede in any qualifier. Jordan Pickford has now recorded ten straight competitive clean sheets, supported by a defensive unit that has embraced Tuchel’s structured pressing and high-possession philosophy. Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Declan Rice were among those producing key interventions during Serbia’s most threatening moments.
The game also marked Bellingham’s first England appearance since June, and Tuchel eased him back into action with a second-half cameo rather than a start. The Real Madrid star combined sharply with Reece James and Foden, showing his usual drive from midfield while also helping England sustain pressure in the final third. His return adds another layer of complexity to England’s midfield competition.
Foden, meanwhile, was deployed as a false nine – a tactical switch Tuchel had planned months in advance – and his smart positioning created the space for Eze’s late finish. The Manchester City star operated between Serbia’s defensive lines, linking play and drifting wide to overload key areas on the right alongside Saka and James.
England look to cap off flawless campaign against Albania
England now travel to Albania in their final World Cup qualifier, aiming to complete a perfect campaign while giving Tuchel another opportunity to experiment ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The manager may continue rotating his squad, with several players pushing for more minutes and others, including Bellingham, building match sharpness after recent fitness concerns.
Tuchel will also be evaluating how best to structure his attack as the team approaches next summer’s tournament, particularly with competition intensifying across midfield and the front line. Players such as Eze, Foden, Palmer and Bellingham are all vying for advanced positions, and Tuchel’s willingness to use them flexibly could become a decisive advantage. England’s depth remains one of the strongest in international football, and the manager has reiterated the importance of harnessing that strength.
