Bigger than Spurs! Nottingham Forest get ‘most important games in club’s history’ message from former fan favourite as Reds deliver annual dose of drama
- Getty
Fight to the finish: Forest scrapping for Premier League survival
After securing promotion back to the big time in 2022, Forest just about kept collective heads above water across their first two seasons among the English football elite. A stunning surge into European qualification spots was then made last term.
Another tumble towards the top-flight trapdoor has been endured in 2025-26, with there just eight fixtures remaining through which a successful course to safety can be steered. The first of those will take Vitor Pereira’s side to north London, on the back of a Europa League last-16 win over Midtjylland that required a penalty shootout in order to determine a winner.
Victory over Spurs could go a long way towards keeping Forest in the Premier League, but their fate may ultimately rest on how they fare in games at the City Ground against Aston Villa, Burnley, Newcastle and Bournemouth - with a fabled intimidating atmosphere needing to be generated.
Home comforts: City Ground form will be key for Forest
Crossley admits as much, with the legendary Forest goalkeeper - speaking to GOAL while piecing together a Bally Bet All-Stars squad - saying of the need for home comforts to be enjoyed: “I've been to quite a few games. The buzz from the first season when we got back into the Premier League and we survived by the skin of our teeth. And the buzz, not just at the City Ground, but in the city itself was amazing. You could just sense it when you crossed Trent Bridge and we're back in the Premier League and we survived. And then we did it again the following year. And then last season, I don't think anybody expected it on how we performed. I put it down to the great start to the season. We beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield and it set the season rolling.
“Now, at the beginning of the season, we've never got going. And you can use Europe as excuses and all that. I'm not buying that at all. I'm not buying that there were too many games. But we could have probably done with a bigger squad. And we've done really, really well in Europe. But it just looks as though... Are we a little bit tired?
“We know what the fans are like at the City Ground. I think they realise now that they are needed more than anybody. And those last four home games are probably the most important four home games in the club's history. Because there's that much money around in the Premier League now.
“So I'm sure the fans will get behind the team. And I think the team's got more than enough quality to stay in the Premier League. I really do. But I can't wait for this one. The one against Spurs, I can't wait for it. Honestly, I really can't wait. But the four home games are the ones... We definitely need to win two of them.”
What are the qualities that Crossley looks for in a squad?
Crossley is preparing to enter the City Ground cauldron once more in a coaching capacity, having previously worked under the enigmatic Brian Clough, and is busy assembling a Bally Bet All-Stars Vets squad that will face off against a team of Forest legends in May.
The former Wales international knows exactly what he is after when it comes to compiling a winning team, saying of the qualities that his side needs to possess: “Well, you've got to have a steady goalkeeper. No-one too flamboyant. I've made some notes about my team, what I would expect from them. I'll have a back four with very basics, defend properly. We won't be playing out from the back because I won't be able to trust any of them!
“So we'll get forward. We'll have a strong centre, big strong centre-forward, an old fashioned centre-forward. That's what I'm looking for, to get hold of the ball. And I want midfield players that can create chances. A striker that can hold the ball up, be good in the box. And I want a speciality free-kick taker as well. I'm going to be looking for someone who is good at set-pieces. Very basic.”
Forest have a habit of shredding nerves
Forest could do with keeping things simple as they enter the business end of what has been a testing campaign, with now not the time to be experimenting or getting overly creative - with precious points all that matter.
Life is rarely dull where the Reds are concerned - with there seemingly always something to shred nerves across any given season - with Crossley saying of the penchant for all-or-nothing activity on Trentside: “There's one thing for sure, we know how to be on the edge of our seats for the full season don't we?
“But I keep stressing the importance of staying in the Premier League because obviously, we've got plans for the ground, new development, bigger crowds. And the city itself, it's a great sporting city. And the city doesn't want the team in the Championship anymore. We need to be in the Premier League.
“I'm sure we will be in the Premier League next season. I'm just nervous, the same as everybody else is. So we'll get behind the team and we'll all do our bit to try and help wherever it may be. And then come the end of the season, fingers crossed, we'll be concentrating on next season sooner rather than later in the Premier League.”
- Getty
How to sign up for a place in the Bally Bet All-Stars squad
Nottingham Forest's front of shirt partner Bally Bet is on a mission to give long-serving grassroots players the recognition they have earned. Forest great Mark Crossley has been set the challenge of compiling the first ever All-Stars Vets squad, made up from the real characters of the game in a celebration of everything that makes grassroots great. Crossley will be ably supported by other recognisable Forest faces as he goes about assembling the Bally Bet All-Stars.
The All-Stars will then be given the full Premier League treatment, swapping the recreation grounds for the City Ground, as they turn out against a team of hand-picked Forest legends towards the end of May. Think you’ve got what it takes? If you’re 30+ and ready to take on the legends, submit your interest now by following this link and be part of it.