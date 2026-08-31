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‘Big chance’ for Phil Foden after ‘very draining’ spell under Pep Guardiola - with Enzo Maresca backed to turn Man City star into the player everybody thought he would be
Foden has won 20 trophies with Man City
Having made his senior debut for City in November 2017, Foden has been part of the first-team set-up at the Etihad Stadium for close to nine years. He has taken in 372 appearances for City, scoring 110 goals and winning 20 trophies - including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.
He was, when making his breakthrough, considered to be one of the hottest prospects that English football had seen since Manchester United and Three Lions legend Wayne Rooney. The Stockport native was another mercurial talent that carried swagger that was forged while playing on the streets into the professional ranks.
Foden thrived for a while under Catalan coach Guardiola - finding the target on 27 occasions in the 2023-24 campaign - but his powers have waned slightly over recent years, leading to the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.
A summer that started on a disappointing note has since delivered a new contract in Manchester and a prominent role under Italian tactician Maresca - a coach that knows him well from a previous spell at the Etihad as assistant to Guardiola.
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Fresh start for Foden following Guardiola's departure
Foden has found the fresh start he craved without having to secure a transfer, with former City midfielder Hamann - speaking in association with ToonieBet - telling GOAL of the challenges posed by staying in one place for so long: “I think for him it's probably the biggest chance, or one of the biggest chances for the players who were there or stayed there, because it looked like there were always times where he [Pep] kind of fell out of love with them.
“Exceptional player, when he came through, everybody thought he'd be the main player for City and for England. He didn't even go to the World Cup, for example, so there were times, I think in the last couple of seasons, there were a lot of times when he didn't even start games.
“So, for him it's a chance now, because obviously we all know that, as good as Pep is, it can be very draining playing for him. When you play for such a long time, sometimes it's very refreshing and good to hear another voice.
“So, I think, yeah, it's a chance for the manager as well to maybe get this kid onside and say, ‘this is your chance now, I want you to become the player everybody thought you were going to be six, seven, eight years ago’. It's a big chance for him and he's going to step up.”
Maresca excited by what Foden has to offer
Maresca has said of Foden, with the now 26-year-old looking fully motivated once more: “He looks very, very good and people inside the building are saying that, compared to the last one or two years, Phil is a completely different player in terms of mood, in terms of what he is showing in the sessions. This is what we want. Phil is from the academy, from the house, so it is nice for everyone to see him getting better and better.”
He added: “I don't know if he can be one of the leaders. But for sure, because many players left he has to give one step forward in terms of personality, leadership, and these kind of things. But again, since day one I'm very happy, very pleased, with the way he's working, and also in the way he's with, you know, his mood - happy, he's good.”
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Man City 2026-27: Foden has two assists so far
Foden filled the captain’s armband at times during pre-season, with skipper duties up for grabs in the wake of Bernardo Silva and Rodri moving on, and has looked sharp through back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - registering two assists.
He has been lining up on the right of City’s attack, having frequently been asked to play on the flanks by club and country, but Maresca has admitted that he wants to use a home-grown star in the No.10 role at times - as he competes with enigmatic Frenchman Rayan Cherki for regular game in that creative berth.
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