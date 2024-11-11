Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon and the 25 best goalkeepers of the 21st century so far - ranked

GOAL counts down the finest shot-stoppers of the past 25 years, including Gigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas

Goalkeeper - it's the position that supposedly nobody really wants to play. Certainly, most kids grow up dreaming of becoming great goal-scorers, wing wizards or dominant defenders. However, over the past few decades, the role of the goalkeeper has evolved, and thus arguably become more important than ever before.

These days, 'sweeper-keepers' are all the rage, with the likes of Pep Guardiola requiring their No.1s to be far more than mere shot-stoppers. As well as keeping clean sheets with acrobatic saves, modern goalkeepers also have to be excellent with their feet in order to help their teams build play from the back.

So, as we approach 2025, GOAL has decided to look back on the 21st century so far and count down the game's greatest goalkeepers. As always, there are going to be some contentious calls, so feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section!