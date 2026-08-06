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Besiktas president confirms pursuit of Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic as Mohamed Salah snub explained
Besiktas negotiations with Vlahovic
The race for Vlahovic has taken a significant turn as Besiktas president Serdal Adali publicly acknowledged the club's interest in the former Juventus striker. Speaking to the Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Adali provided a transparent update on the club's recruitment strategy, confirming that the Serbian forward is a primary target for the Super Lig side.
The president emphasized that the club is moving methodically to secure high-quality reinforcements to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign, stating: "We are proceeding with the transfers in line with the plan that we had defined at the beginning of the season. Vlahovic? We are working on it, we are discussing it. Brahim Diaz is not in our plans."
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Manchester United's striker dilemma
While Besiktas are making the most public push, United remain heavily linked with Vlahovic as a potential solution to their own attacking uncertainties. The Red Devils are currently managing a complicated situation regarding Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to find consistent form. The Dutchman has found minutes hard to come by, leading to intense speculation that he could be headed for an exit just one year after joining the club.
United are reportedly open to sanctioning a loan move for Zirkzee, with Juventus ironically appearing as the most likely destination for the former Bologna man. If Zirkzee does return to Italy, United will be left with a significant void in their strike force that needs to be filled immediately. Vlahovic represents an ideal target for the Premier League giants, though they have yet to formalise their interest while the Zirkzee situation remains unresolved.
The truth behind the Mohamed Salah links
Adali was particularly defensive about the club's reputation in the transfer market, refuting any suggestions that a rival like Trabzonspor successfully signing Mohamed Salah represented a failure on Besiktas's part to secure the Egyptian forward. The president was adamant that every decision made by the board is calculated and that Besiktas remains a destination that players do not easily walk away from.
"At the time, I didn't hear what the fans were shouting. It wasn't in our plans or our program," Adalı explained. "It took us some time to adjust the plan. When the time comes, some things will become much clearer. Then people will understand very well why this transfer didn't materialize. We're talking about a player we didn't sign, not one we couldn't get," Adali explainded.
"I wish him every success. It's not true that there was a dramatic turn of events or that we couldn't get him. There's none of that. Since I've been in charge, no one has managed to take a player away from Besiktas."
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Squad updates and Trossard debut
Beyond the potential arrival of Vlahovic, Besiktas have already been active in bringing Premier League talent to Istanbul. Leandro Trossard, the Belgian international from Arsenal, has been the marquee arrival of the summer so far. Although there have been slight administrative delays regarding his registration, Adali was quick to reassure the fanbase that the versatile attacker would be available for selection imminently, providing a major boost to the team's offensive creative options.
Addressing the concerns surrounding Trossard's paperwork, Adali confirmed: "He will be on the field in the second match. Let no one be discouraged."
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