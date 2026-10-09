Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany breaks silence on Manchester City financial charges verdict as former captain faces losing titles

An independent regulatory panel recently found Manchester City guilty of 114 financial breaches occurring between 2009 and 2018. The ruling accused the club of utilising a disguised funding scheme and 'sham' contracts to artificially reduce costs by more than £900 million.

City maintain their innocence and have immediately launched an appeal against the verdict. However, the club currently faces a range of severe potential punishments. Speculated sanctions include heavy fines, points deductions, immediate demotion from the Premier League, or the retrospective stripping of titles.

If the panel decides to erase past honours, Kompany could lose the four Premier League titles he claimed during his illustrious spell in Manchester. The club legend amassed 360 appearances for the Blues before departing in 2019.



