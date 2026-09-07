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FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'Making promises is tricky' - Bayern Munich CEO addresses Real Madrid links with Michael Olise and provides Harry Kane contract update

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Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Michael Olise's future at the Allianz Arena. Despite the Frenchman's meteoric rise in the Bundesliga, the club chief admitted that guarantees are difficult to provide in the modern transfer market.

  • No formal offers received for French star

    Dreesen has confirmed that Bayern Munich did not receive any official offers for Olise during the summer transfer window, despite persistent reports linking the winger with a move to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old - who joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for a fee of 60 million euros including add-ons - has established himself as one of the premier attacking talents in world football, scoring 45 goals in 111 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

    Addressing the specific rumours that suggested the Spanish giants had made a move for the France international, Dreesen was quick to clarify the situation. 'That simply wasn't true,' Dreesen told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked about the supposed bids. 'We've had no offers on the table. We've always said that we're not interested. So that is our exact position. Olise is extremely important for this team. He's a magician on the pitch, and this team functions so excellently together.'

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    Dreesen cautious over long-term guarantees

    While the Bayern hierarchy remains delighted with Olise's contributions on the pitch - having claimed the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season in 2024-25 before being crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2025-26 - Dreesen was notably more reserved when asked to provide a definitive guarantee regarding the player's long-term future at the club. The nature of the transfer market means that even the biggest clubs must remain realistic about player retention when elite suitors like Real Madrid are mentioned in the conversation.

    When pressed on whether he could ease the growing anxiety among the Bayern Munich fanbase regarding a potential departure in future windows, the CEO admitted that nothing is set in stone in professional football. Dreesen explained his stance by stating: 'In this business, making promises is a tricky matter.' That uncertainty comes despite Olise being under contract until the summer of 2029 and establishing himself as a serial winner in Bavaria, lifting two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal, and two Franz Beckenbauer Supercups since making the move to Germany.

  • Contract talks and Harry Kane future

    Beyond the immediate concerns regarding Olise, Dreesen also touched upon the situation of talismanic striker Harry Kane. The England captain has been a revelation since joining from Tottenham Hotspur, claiming two European Golden Shoes and scoring a staggering 148 goals in just 151 matches. Given this phenomenal return, the club appears keen to ensure he remains the focal point of their attack for years to come. The CEO hinted that discussions regarding the forward's future are handled with a high degree of mutual respect and positivity.

    Speaking on the possibility of a contract extension for the veteran striker, whose current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, Dreesen noted the strong bond between the player and the board. 'We have a very relaxed relationship with one another. It's noticeable ... That both sides want this. The [contract duration] is one of the little things I can't talk about here,' he said

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  • VfL Osnabrück v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Focus turns to European duties

    Bayern Munich have enjoyed a blistering start to the new campaign, lifting the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup at the expense of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund before opening their Bundesliga defense with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Stuttgart. However, Vincent Kompany's side suffered a surprise stumble last time out, being held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Schalke. The German giants will now look to quickly regain their winning momentum when they host FK Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

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