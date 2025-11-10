Bayern Munich 'cautiously optimistic' about Dayot Upamecano future as president confirms talks to fight off Real Madrid interest in defender

Since Xabi Alonso's tactical takeover from Carlo Ancelotti this summer, Real Madrid have made it a priority to sign defensive reinforcements. In the summer, they acquired the services of young Spanish defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. However, another addition seems mandatory with Antonio Rudiger possibly leaving at the end of the current campaign. Their focus appears to have shifted to Germany for Upamecano with talks reportedly already in progress. The Bavarians' sporting director, Christoph Freund, has already declared that retaining the French international is their prime objective. For him, it is no surprise that clubs like Madrid or even Liverpool from the Premier League are interested in Upamecano.

"It's no secret that our main goal is to extend Upamecano's contract," he said. "It's also not surprising that many clubs, I don't know which ones, are interested in Upamecano because he's simply performing really, really well, is a great guy, and one of the best centre-backs in the world."

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and club legend, and former CEO Oliver Kahn believes it could be 'very expensive' to perform such an extension.