Bayern Munich thump RB LeipzigGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

Bayern bounce back in style! Jamal Musiala's strike within 30 seconds sets Vincent Kompany's side on their way to thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig but Harry Kane is left frustrated

Bayern MunichH. KaneBayern Munich vs RB LeipzigRB LeipzigBundesligaJ. MusialaV. Kompany

Bayern Munich emphatically bounced back from their shock loss to Mainz with a thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig - but Harry Kane was left frustrated.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-1
  • Musiala, Laimer, Kimmich, Sane & Davies score
  • Kane left frustrated on first-team return
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱