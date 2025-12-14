Kobbie Mainoo to link up with Marcus Rashford? Barcelona want to 'tempt' Man Utd outcast to Camp Nou but face Real Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli transfer competition

United boss Ruben Amorim had hoped to bring in a new central midfielder over the summer, and the Premier League powerhouse were heavily linked with a move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba. However, United failed to agree a fee with the Seagulls for the Cameroonian ball winner, and a transfer failed to materialise.

Baleba continues to be linked with a move to United, as does Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest sensation Elliot Anderson, though United would face stiff competition from a number of Premier League rivals for the latter pair.

While a January move for any of the three midfielders would be difficult to complete, Mainoo is eager to leave the club as he looks to reignite his England chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The 20-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season, and United's lack of European action means Amorim sees little need to rotate in the middle of the park.

And according to Spanish publication Defensa Central, Barcelona are ready to make their move for Mainoo.