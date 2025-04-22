Where does Raphinha rank among Ronaldinho, Neymar and Barcelona's top 10 greatest Brazilians?

The Catalan club has been home to a whole host of iconic Samba stars down the years - but who stands out as the best?

Barcelona have signed a grand total of 29 Brazilian players over the last 35 years, with Vitor Roque the latest through the door in January 2024. The former Athletico Paranaense youngster only lasted one year in Catalunya, though, making just 14 La Liga appearances before the Blaugrana accepted a €25 million (£21m/$26m) offer for his services from Palmeiras in the winter transfer window.

Just like compatriots Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Arthur Melo before him, Roque was unable to live up to expectations at one of the world's biggest clubs. Sonny Anderson, Fabio Rochemback and Geovanni also endured the same struggles at Barcelona, who have a mixed record when it comes to investment in Samba stars.

As such, it was relatively easy for GOAL to settle on the top 10 Brazilian's in the club's history. Ranking those players, however, was a far more daunting task, because most of them can be categorised as Barcelona legends.

In fact, the only man on the list who hasn't earned that status yet is Raphinha. That could change for the former Leeds United man by the end of May, though, because he is spearheading Barca's latest treble charge under Hansi Flick, and is currently the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The question is: who is Raphinha bidding to overtake in the Blaugrana history books? Check out our rankings below...