FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Barcelona smash matchday revenue record with €14m haul from El Clasico thriller against Real Madrid

BarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga

Barcelona create new record in revenue from a single matchday from Sunday's thrilling El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

  • Barcelona create all-time record for revenue from single matchday
  • They took a giant step towards their 28th La Liga title
  • Blaugrana complete a clean sweep over Real Madrid this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next matches