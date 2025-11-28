'We're going to get him' - Barcelona sent strong message on hunt for new striker amid Harry Kane transfer talk

Despite Kane being happy at Bayern, speculation continues to rumble on over his future. Crucially, the ex-Spurs man appears to be in no rush to jump ship, though.

"I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me," he told BILD this week. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern. There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."

However, Vilajoana, who is running against Laporta in the club's presidential elections next year, may have a thing or two to say about that if he gets into office.

He told Sky Sports: "We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere. I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture."

When asked if Kane would fit that profile, he said: "If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?"