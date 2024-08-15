Barcelona season preview 2024-25: Lamine Yamal all set to become the Blaugrana's MVP - but will Hansi Flick survive until Christmas?

The Blaugrana have a new coach but just how competitive will they be given the club's financial constraints?

FC Barcelona remains more than a club - but for all the wrong reasons these days. A proud social institution has become an embarrassing farce, a sorry soap opera that never fails to entertain with its shocking twists and turns.

Last season was particularly dramatic, with head coach Xavi announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season in January, reversing it in April, only to then be forced out of the club in May by president Joan Laporta.

Hardly surprising, then, that amid such constant chaos in Catalunya, the Blaugrana failed to win a single trophy and were forced to watch on as hated rivals Real Madrid not only took their Liga title, but also conquered Europe once more.

So, what chance does Xavi's successor, Hansi Flick, have of restoring order at Barcelona this term? Not much based on what we've seen so far this summer...