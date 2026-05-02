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Yosua Arya

Barcelona get massive Raphinha boost just in time for La Liga title run-in

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Osasuna vs Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick

Barcelona have received a timely lift ahead of the decisive stretch of the Liga season, with Raphinha returning from injury. The Brazilian winger is back in the squad as Hansi Flick’s side prepare for a key clash with Osasuna.

  • Raphinha returns as Barcelona approach decisive stage of season

    Barcelona have been handed a significant boost ahead of the final weeks of the Liga campaign, with Raphinha returning to the squad after missing the entire month of April through injury. The Brazilian winger’s availability arrives at a crucial moment as Flick’s side push to secure the title.

    His return strengthens Barcelona both tactically and mentally, providing added attacking options for the run-in. With five matches remaining in the season, the experienced forward could play a key role as the Catalans attempt to maintain their advantage over rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana also received positive news in midfield, with teenage prospect Marc Bernal cleared to return for the upcoming trip to Osasuna.

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    Flick welcomes back key figures ahead of Osasuna clash

    Speaking about Raphinha’s importance to the squad, Flick highlighted the winger’s commitment and leadership, while also discussing the availability of other players, including the injured Lamine Yamal.

    "Rapha always gives 100%," Flick explained. "It’s his mentality, his attitude. He helps us a lot, but he’s struggled this season. It’s important to have him back. He’ll travel and we’ll see what happens. He’s the captain. Maybe he’ll give us what we need.

    "I don’t know about Andreas [Christensen, if he’ll be able to play this season], we have to take it one step at a time. ‘Berni’ will be with us tomorrow." About Yamal, he added: "We’re in contact. He’s doing well, his progress is good. I think we’ll see him at the World Cup. He has time to recover and come back. That’s what he wants"

  • Barcelona wary of Osasuna threat

    Barcelona travel to El Sadar aware of the challenge that awaits. During Flick's debut season in 2024-25, Osasuna inflicted Flick's first defeat as Barcelona manager at the same venue. The German coach acknowledged that the previous loss remains fresh in his memory and stressed that his side would approach the rematch with greater stability.

    "I remember that day because we made a lot of changes to the starting eleven," Flick admitted. "We won’t do that tomorrow. I think we’re in a good moment now. I also know that Osasuna is playing well and that one of their objectives is to play in Europe next season. As always, we’ll have to give our best."

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  • FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Barcelona aim to move closer to title with win in Pamplona

    Barcelona head into the trip to Pamplona knowing that another victory would bring them closer to sealing the Liga title. Maintaining their advantage over Real Madrid remains the immediate objective. The Blaugrana are currently 11 points clear of their Clasico-rivals with five games remaining. And Raphinha's return is expected to boost their attacking form as they look to secure the title.

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