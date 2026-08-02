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Barcelona are prepared to open the exit door to PSG for Ferran Torres but the forward will not leave on the cheap
Barcelona await a decision from Torres
Barcelona currently find themselves in a waiting game regarding the future of Torres. According to Marca, the club have not yet received any indication from the forward about his intentions for the upcoming season.
Torres is currently on holiday following a demanding campaign, and the board remain completely unaware if he prefers to negotiate a contract renewal or listen to external offers. Barcelona are fully prepared to propose a new deal to extend his stay.
However, they have also decided they will not block a potential exit if he actively pushes for a move and an interested club present an acceptable financial package that precisely matches his true market valuation.
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World Cup hero remains a valuable asset
Manager Hansi Flick heavily relies on Torres and considers him a fundamental piece of his sporting project. Barcelona have not been able to secure Julian Alvarez, making him a critical option for the central striker role.
He enjoyed a phenomenal campaign last year, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists across 49 appearances. He also cemented his status as a World Cup champion, famously scoring the decisive goal in a historic 1-0 victory for Spain over Argentina in the final.
Remaining positive about his journey, Torres recently stated: "You always have to keep believing, with hard work everything comes and that's how it has been."
PSG consider a formal approach
PSG are at the very front of the queue, though the French outfit have not submitted a formal bid yet. Barcelona are bracing themselves for an official approach, understanding that PSG have the financial resources to offer a far more lucrative salary. The Spanish giants are strictly not willing to enter a bidding war or match exorbitant wage demands to retain him.
However, Barcelona will not let Torres leave cheaply. According to reports, his baseline valuation stands at around €55 million. While such a figure is completely acceptable, the club heavily prefer to sanction a lucrative sale this summer rather than risk losing him for a significantly reduced sum later on.
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What comes next for Torres?
Barcelona firmly expect concrete developments regarding Torres by next week. The club are waiting for him to return from his holiday and finally clarify his personal stance. If he decides to embrace a new challenge in France, Paris Saint-Germain will need to swiftly table an official offer that matches the strict financial demands set by the Catalan side.
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