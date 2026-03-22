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Tom Maston

Barcelona player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Ronald Araujo the unlikely hero while Joan Garcia stands tall on rare off days for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in narrow La Liga win

Barcelona maintained their stranglehold on La Liga's title race on Sunday, though they were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Araujo scored the only goal of the game for the Catalans, but disappointing performances from their all-star attack meant they were indebted to yet more stunning saves from goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Rayo should have broken the deadlock inside the first minute when they cut Barca open down the left-hand side, but Garcia spread himself brilliantly to smother Carlos Martin's effort from close range. Raphinha then spurned a great chance at the other end when he broke clear of the visiting defence, only to fire wide.

The league leaders eventually took the lead midway through the first half when Araujo rose highest to head Joao Cancelo's corner in off the post, and they almost doubled their advantage when Raphinha's deflected effort was tipped onto the crossbar.

Rayo began to grow in confidence after the break as manager Inigo Perez made attacking substitutions, and Garcia twice had to be at his best to maintain his side's clean sheet, first tipping Alvaro Garcia's shot around the post before showing superb reactions to keep out Unai Lopez's flicked header from a corner.

Rayo continued to push for an equaliser as Alfonso Espino curled over the bar when well placed before Garcia again excelled himself to save from Jorge De Frutos and send Barcelona seven points clear at the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid's derby clash with Atletico Madrid.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (9/10):

    Looked to be struggling at times with the injury he picked up against Newcastle, but spread himself brilliantly to deny Martin in the first minute, and again in the second to half to keep out Unai Lopez's header. Capped a fine showing with a super stop from De Frutos late on.

    Ronald Araujo (8/10):

    Rayo looked to target his flank early on, but he stood up to the test well. Carried the ball forward well on occasion. Rose highest to break the deadlock.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Spent most of the game picking passes from deep, while he swept up well when called upon to snuff out Rayo attacks.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Solid alongside Cubarsi yet again. Keeps improving as a central defender.

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    An attacking threat yet again, both when going outside and when dropping into midfield. Set-piece delivery provided the assist for Araujo.

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    Midfield

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    So good in tight spaces as he often got out of trouble to launch Barca attacks. Seemed to pick up a second-half knock that may have led to him being replaced on the hour mark.

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Knitted things together well enough in midfield while playing a couple of eye-catching passes. Off for Casado in the second half.

    Pedri (7/10):

    Somehow kept possession on a number of occasions when he looked to be crowded out and picked plenty of line-breaking passes in the first half. Not as accurate after the break, however.

  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (5/10):

    Plenty of flicks, tricks and driving runs, but too often overran his attempted dribbles in a frustrating display from the teenager. Little lucky to avoid picking up a second yellow card in the second half.

    Robert Lewandowski (4/10):

    Dropped deep to link play well on a couple of occasions, but barely saw the ball in the final third. Did lack service but also wasn't mobile enough, which led to his half-time substitution.

    Raphinha (3/10):

    Despite scoring five goals in last two games, looked to be lacking in confidence. Wasted a golden opportunity to open the scoring and too often played woeful final passes into the penalty area. Just not at the races at all.

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  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    Certainly put himself about more than Lewandowski, but similarly little of the ball.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Had a couple of nice touches and dragged a shot wide after coming on for Fermin.

    Marc Casado (5/10):

    Game largely passed him by in midfield after he came on for Bernal.

    Marcus Rashford (N/A):

    On for Yamal in the final 10 minutes and made a couple of dangerous runs down the left.

    Xavi Espart (N/A):

    Replaced Cancelo in the final minute.

    Hansi Flick (5/10):

    Perhaps paid the price for not giving more players a rest after their midweek exertions. Just about bailed out in the end.

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