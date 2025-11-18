AFP
Barcelona fear Monaco will abandon €11m Ansu Fati purchase option as winger's form dips after record-breaking start
Fati's form collapse sparks €11m fears
Fati’s loan spell at Monaco has swung dramatically from a story of revival to a worrying decline, prompting serious concern at Barcelona. The winger, who arrived in the summer hoping to reboot his career after limited minutes in Catalonia, initially needed time to integrate. Monaco worked carefully on his physical conditioning to ensure he would not aggravate previous injuries that have repeatedly derailed his development.
Under recently sacked coach Hutter, that patience paid off spectacularly, Fati delivered one of the most explosive starts of his senior career, enjoying a record-breaking debut and going on to score six goals in five matches. His confidence soared, his movements sharpened, and Monaco appeared ready to commit long-term by activating their €11m buy option at the end of the season.
But according to Marca, the situation shifted abruptly when Monaco dismissed Hutter despite his positive work and appointed Belgian coach Pocognoli. The new manager’s tactical approach has not suited Fati, who has struggled to replicate his earlier rhythm. Since Pocognoli took charge, Fati has not scored in six matches and has seen his prominence shrink sharply. He has played just 55 minutes across Monaco’s last three fixtures, a level of involvement that has alarmed Barcelona as they monitor his progress.
The Catalan club now fears that the sudden dip in form and reduced playing time could cause Monaco to retreat from the purchase option that once looked almost certain to be exercised.
System change under Pocognoli derails momentum
The crux of Fati’s decline has centred on the change in system and the style imposed by Pocognoli. While Hutter’s dynamic, transition-driven football allowed the teenager to thrive in open spaces and arrive in scoring zones, Pocognoli has demanded more structural discipline and off-ball organisation from his wide players.
The shift has been immediate and severe, and Fati has not scored once under the new coach, despite participating in six matches. The club’s internal recalibration has left him on the periphery, eroding the momentum he had built during his most promising run since his breakout at Barca.
Monaco’s coaching transition has had a cascading effect on squad hierarchy. With the Belgian manager favouring different profiles in attack and placing greater emphasis on direct ball-carrying wingers, Fati has found himself misaligned with the new tactical demand. His confidence, which tends to be closely tied to continuity and game rhythm, appears to have taken a hit.
Wait-and-watch only option
Barca had hoped this loan would become a turning point after a difficult year in which Fati struggled to earn minutes, but the club still believes the forward can regain the form that once made him one of the most promising talents in Europe, but the sudden stagnation in Monaco complicates planning for the future.
Fati’s situation has placed him and the Catalan club in a holding pattern, and both parties must now observe what happens between now and the Christmas break. If the winger manages to recover his place and return to scoring form, the path toward a permanent transfer could reopen. If not, a January change of direction would be required.
How's future of Fati looking from here
The next few weeks will be decisive for Fati’s futur with Monaco’s upcoming league fixtures will test whether Pocognoli intends to reintegrate him into the starting XI or continue utilising him sparingly. While, Barca will watch closely, aware that the January transfer window provides an escape route if the situation remains stagnant.
Should the winger fail to regain prominence, Barcelona are expected to push for a new loan or even explore a fresh permanent destination, prioritising clubs capable of guaranteeing consistent minutes. The Catalans still would see the 23-year-old as an asset who must maintain regular competitive action to preserve both his value and long-term trajectory. For now, Fati’s future lies in a delicate balance, a once-promising revival halted abruptly by a managerial shif.
