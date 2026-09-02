Not over yet! Barcelona refusing to give up on Julian Alvarez as Catalan giants plan fresh raid on Atletico Madrid

According to Spanish programme El Larguero, Barcelona deliberately held back the transfer budget they had set aside for a marquee number nine. Journalist Santi Ovalle explained that the club's hierarchy refused to compromise on their primary target, opting instead to save their cash for a renewed assault in the future.

"They’ve saved the money they were going to spend on a top No. 9 to go after him again," Ovalle detailed. "Barca doesn’t want Julian for this transfer window; they want him for a five-year project."

Ovalle further highlighted the club's unwavering belief in the Atletico star's pedigree. "They are convinced, as we’ve been saying in recent days, that Julian is better than any other striker. So they’re saving the money they were going to spend on a new one to come back and explore the transfer market."



