Barcelona make final decision on permanent Marcus Rashford transfer

Despite the sporting consensus, United are not making life easy for the Catalan giants. According to the report, Barca would ideally like to negotiate the €30m figure downwards, but the Premier League outfit are standing firm. They maintain that the price was agreed upon during the initial loan negotiations and that there is zero room for further bargaining. United’s stance remains inflexible. Barca must either pay the stipulated amount or the player returns to England, even though United are well aware of Rashford's firm desire to remain in Spain.

Speaking recently about the forward's impact and his commitment to the Blaugrana cause, Deco was full of praise for the England international. "We are very happy with him. Also, I think it is not easy to come here. He is a footballer who has played at a very high level, with enormous demand in a club like Manchester United. After that, he was for six months at Aston Villa, where he did a very good job. In fact, Aston Villa, if they could have, would have kept him; I know this because I have spoken to people there. But he only wanted to come to Barca, and that is something very positive. We have been able to get a loan. The fact of coming here lowering his salary to be able to do so is a clear demonstration that he really wanted to come, and we are very happy with that. He is a player who brings us a lot," the sporting director said.