Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona destroy Feyenoord

Yamal took centre stage once again by writing another chapter in European football history. The Spanish prodigy scored directly from a free-kick in the 77th minute, capping off a remarkable individual display.

At 19 years and 58 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score a direct free-kick in Champions League history for a Liga club. He surpassed the previous benchmarks set by Real Madrid’s Arda Guler (21 years, 49 days) and former Atletico Madrid forward Sergio Aguero (21 years, 154 days).

Moreover, the goal brought Yamal's career Champions League tally to 21 goal involvements, comprising 11 goals and 10 assists. He now holds the outright record for the most goal involvements by a teenager in the competition's history, overtaking Kylian Mbappe's previous total of 20.











