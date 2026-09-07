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'I love football and Barcelona!' - Gabriel Jesus delivers emotional message after dream Barça debut following €10m Arsenal exit
A dream start at Mestalla
Having officially joined Barcelona just one week ago, Jesus wasted no time in making his presence felt in Catalonia. The 29-year-old forward was named on the bench for the trip to Valencia, eventually entering the fray in the 80th minute as a replacement for Pedri. By the time Jesus stepped onto the pitch, Flick’s side were already cruising with a four-goal lead, allowing the new signing to enjoy a pressure-free introduction to life in La Liga.
The transition has been a whirlwind for the former Manchester City man, whose move was only finalised on transfer deadline day. Barcelona secured his services for a fee of €10m plus additional performance-related add-ons, handing him a three-year contract to lead the line. After the full-time whistle, Jesus could not hide his emotion regarding the milestone. Debuting in this jersey makes me so happy, he told club media.
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Physical condition and adaptation
While the excitement surrounding his debut was clear, Jesus was also realistic about his current physical state. The striker has endured a difficult period with injuries over the last 18 months, most notably a significant ACL problem suffered in 2025 that derailed his final seasons at Arsenal.
"I feel physically good, but I need more match sharpness. I’m very happy with the minutes I got," he explained when providing an update on his condition. The striker is aware that he will need to be eased into the starting eleven, particularly given the high intensity demanded by Flick’s tactical setup.
He further added: "Physically I feel good, though I’m still building up match fitness. The more minutes I get, the better I’ll feel. I'm just really happy for the debut and the win."
Praise for Flick's attacking style
Barcelona’s performance at Mestalla was a statement of intent, and Jesus was quick to praise the quality of his new teammates. The Blaugrana played with a fluidity and clinical edge that Valencia simply could not live with.
"We have a very great team full of quality and we play beautiful football," Jesus remarked. He continued by declaring his affection for the club, a statement that will surely endear him to the Cules. "I love football and I love Barcelona. This is the way I love playing. It makes me very happy," he said.
The striker concluded his post-match thoughts by outlining his determination to seize every opportunity afforded to him by the coaching staff.
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A calculated gamble for Deco
From a boardroom perspective, the signing of Jesus represents a significant but calculated gamble for Sporting Director Deco. The club found themselves in a difficult position after losing both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres during the summer window, leaving a void in the central attacking positions.
At €10m, the deal is viewed internally as a bargain, provided the medical department can keep the Brazilian on the pitch. His experience in winning major trophies and his familiarity with high-pressing systems make him a natural fit for the "Flickball" era currently sweeping through the Camp Nou.
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