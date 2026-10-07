AFP
'A legendary journey' - Barcelona sporting director Deco pays ultimate tribute to Lionel Messi following emotional Argentina retirement
Deco celebrates a legendary partnership
Messi's international journey reached its conclusion in emphatic style as Argentina cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Benin. It was an evening defined by raw emotion, with fans and teammates alike moved to tears as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded his journey with the Albiceleste. Among those leading the tributes was Deco, who shared a significant portion of his playing career with the diminutive genius in Catalonia.
Deco took to social media to express his admiration for his former teammate, highlighting the impact Messi has had on the sport globally. Writing on Instagram, the Portuguese executive noted: "A legendary journey with the Argentine National Team. Congratulations on every chapter of an incredible career. Football and everyone who loves the sport thank you, Leo!"
Barcelona honors the golden boy
The Catalan club also ensured they marked the occasion with a formal message to their greatest ever player. Rather than a standard post-match graphic, the club waited until the final whistle of the Benin clash—where Messi signed off with one goal and two assists—to release a poignant statement. They chose to reference his early success, specifically the gold medal he won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which served as a springboard for his future international dominance.
In a statement released on their official channels, Barcelona said: "From that gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, making history every step of the way with La Albiceleste. Congratulations, Leo, for continuing to make Argentina’s jersey even more iconic" This acknowledgement reflects the club's desire to remain connected to Messi's legacy, despite his controversial exit to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and his subsequent move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
Questions over a Camp Nou farewell
With Messi now stepping away from international duty, attention has naturally turned to when he will finally hang up his boots for good at club level. This realization has intensified calls for Barcelona to organize a proper testimonial or farewell match at the Camp Nou. For many fans, the way Messi left the club—via a tearful press conference without a chance to say goodbye to a packed stadium—remains a source of significant frustration.
The relationship between the player’s camp and club president Joan Laporta has been described as dysfunctional in the years following his departure. Despite attempts to bring him back before his move to the United States, a deal never materialized. Laporta has recently acknowledged that while Messi had other plans for his immediate career, the possibility of a tribute match remains a priority for the board as they look to repair the fractured relationship with their former captain.
- Getty Images Sport
The final chapter of an icon
The exit of Messi from the international scene marks the beginning of the end for an era of footballing dominance. Throughout his time with Argentina, he evolved from a scrutinized youngster into a national icon who finally delivered the Copa America and the World Cup. His final appearance against Benin was a celebration of that transformation, proving that even in the twilight of his career, he remains a decisive force on the pitch. As the curtain falls on his time with the national team, the focus shifts entirely to his club exploits in Florida.
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