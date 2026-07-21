Barcelona to make contact with Aymeric Laporte's representatives over potential bargain transfer after Spain hero's outstanding World Cup

According to a report from SPORT, Barcelona have scheduled imminent talks with Laporte’s camp to discuss a potential move. The 32-year-old central defender was a vital figure in the national team that recently won the World Cup, heavily impressing the club's hierarchy.

Laporte, who returned to Athletic Club from Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and is under contract until June 2028, is seen by Barcelona as an ideal left-footed candidate. Sporting director Deco had already initiated preliminary discussions during the club's tour of the United States, with both parties agreeing to resume contact once the international tournament concluded. Barcelona are now ready to pursue the deal.



