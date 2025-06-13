Auckland City: Bayern Munich's part-time opponents looking to take down Harry Kane & Co. at the Club World Cup

The champions of New Zealand and all of Oceania head to the United States as by far the most rank of outsiders

When you close your eyes and think of New Zealand, what do you see? Is it the picturesque landscape? Is it 15 buff men doing the Haka? Is it Lorde strutting down a Coachella stage with Charli XCX? Is it Chris Wood returning dividends on FPL? Whatever it is, it almost certainly isn't related to their club football.

Auckland City, the reigning champions of Oceania, will represent the continent at the revamped Club World Cup hoping to buck that trend, but face one hell of an uphill battle to leave a good lasting impression on the rest of the globe.

The Navy Blues are merely part-timers, and play their home games at a stadium with a capacity of only 3,500 - most of which is standing, a la English non-league - in a quaint suburb with a 12,000-strong population. They are by a country mile the underdogs in a Club World Cup group featuring Portuguese giants Benfica, Argentine heavyweights Boca Juniors, and German champions Bayern Munich.

So, who are the plucky minnows from the City of Sails looking to upset the applecart in the United States this summer? GOAL has you covered - here's everything you need to know about Auckland City: