'There are red lines that cannot be crossed' - Atletico Madrid blast Jose Mourinho over refereeing 'harassment' after derby victory

The fallout from the latest Madrid derby has shifted from the pitch to the press room, as Atletico reacted with fury to Mourinho’s post-match conduct. After watching his side fall to a defeat at the Metropolitano, the Real head coach utilized his press conference to launch a pointed attack on the officiating, even bringing printed visual aids to illustrate his grievances. Atletico waited nearly a day before firing back, initially using social media to post a pointed graphic of Mourinho emerging from a printer with the caption: "Stop refereeing harassment now."

However, the club's frustration goes far beyond social media banter. The club officials expressed deep concern over the escalating rhetoric coming from the Santiago Bernabeu. "There are red lines that cannot be crossed, and they've done it again. You can't be disrespectful," a club representative told Marca.