ZUMA Press Wire
Atletico Madrid fans stage angry training ground protests against Barcelona-linked Julian Alvarez
Furious supporters demand exit
Fury among Atletico supporters boiled over at the club's training ground, where banners reading "Julian Out" and signs displaying his crossed-out No. 19 were put up. That visible backlash followed insulting chants aimed at the striker during Wednesday's La Liga opener against Malaga at the Estadio Metropolitano. The 26-year-old forward's relationship with the fanbase has deteriorated rapidly after he openly expressed his desire to leave for Barcelona this summer.
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Manager downplays physical readiness
Diego Simeone has attempted to diffuse dressing-room tension by insisting that Alvarez remains central to his plans, despite the forward formally requesting a transfer in the off-season.
Speaking ahead of the Malaga clash on Tuesday, Simeone maintained that the Argentine's absence was purely down to match fitness, reiterating that he still considers Alvarez the squad's best player and expects him to feature against Villarreal on Sunday.
Catalan giants hit roadblock
Since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has been a pivotal attacking focal point for Los Rojiblancos, registering 49 goals and 17 assists across 106 appearances. Although Atletico reportedly opened the door to an Arsenal switch, the striker - under contract until June 2030 - remains fixated solely on joining Hansi Flick's side. However, the capital club's outright refusal to negotiate has now prompted the Catalan giants to explore alternative attacking targets.
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Hostile reception awaits forward
Simeone faces a delicate task reintegrating Alvarez for Sunday's home meeting with Villarreal, particularly with fellow forward Alexander Sorloth sidelined through injury. The coaching staff must also quickly integrate new defensive recruit Cristian 'Cuti' Romero to stabilise the team amid brewing off-pitch unrest. Should Alvarez feature, a severe test of temperament awaits under the unforgiving glare of the home crowd as the transfer deadline looms.
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