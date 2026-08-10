AFP
Atletico Madrid launch €35m bid for Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo as Premier League interest intensifies
Atleti make their move for Belgian starlet
Simeone is looks set to bolster his attacking options at the Metropolitano as Atletico have submitted an opening bid for Fernandez-Pardo. The Spanish giants have placed an offer estimated to be around €35 million on the table for the 21-year-old Belgian international, according to L’Equipe. While the proposal represents a significant investment for Los Colchoneros, reports in France suggest that the Ligue 1 side are not ready to sanction a sale just yet at that specific price point. The offer has not been rejected outright, but Lille president Olivier Letang is expected to hold out for a higher valuation.
- AFP
Premier League giants weigh up rival bids
The approach from Atleti could be the catalyst that sparks a bidding war, particularly with heavyweights from the Premier League closely monitoring the situation. It has recently emerged that Arsenal will rival Liverpool for the coveted winger, as both English clubs look to add depth and quality to their respective flanks. With Atleti now showing their hand, the Gunners and the Reds may be forced to accelerate their own plans to avoid missing out on the youngster.
For Arsenal, Fernandez-Pardo represents another high-potential addition to a squad that has already seen significant investment in wide areas this summer. Similarly, Liverpool are reportedly keen to add fresh impetus to their attack under their new management structure.
Lille president stands firm on valuation
Despite the formal offer arriving at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Letang has remained consistent in his public stance regarding the player’s importance to the club. Before the Spanish side made their move, Letang was adamant that the club intended to keep hold of the 21-year-old, who is currently under contract until 2029.
Speaking on the player's status within the squad recently, Letang was clear about the club's intentions for the upcoming campaign. "We are counting on him, he knows that, and we have been very clear with him," the president stated.
- Getty Images Sport
A rising star in French football
Fernandez-Pardo’s rise to prominence has been rapid, with his performances in Ligue 1 drawing comparisons to some of the finest wingers to have emerged from the French top flight in recent years. His technical proficiency, combined with his physical readiness for top-level European competition, has made him a primary target for scouts across the continent. His participation in the UEFA Champions League has further heightened his profile, giving him the platform to showcase his talents against elite opposition on the biggest stage. As the transfer deadline approaches, the race for his signature is expected to intensify. Atletico have taken the first definitive step, but with Arsenal and Liverpool both in need of attacking reinforcements, the saga is far from over.
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