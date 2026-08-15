Aston Villa step up Zion Suzuki pursuit as Emiliano Martinez transfer talks advance

According to The Athletic, Unai Emery's side are actively laying the groundwork for life after Martinez, with Japan international Suzuki identified as the leading candidate to take the number one shirt. The 23-year-old, who has been at Parma since 2024, made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Italian outfit last season, keeping six clean sheets. His stock has risen further following impressive displays on the international stage, where he started all four of Japan's matches at this summer's World Cup before their round of 32 exit to Brazil.

The interest in Suzuki is not entirely new, as the Newark-born shot-stopper has been on the radar of Villa's scouting department for several months. Previously, the club had monitored other options, including RC Lens' Robin Risser, but Suzuki's physical attributes and distribution have moved him to the top of the shortlist. His path to Villa Park has also cleared following news from Fabrizio Romano that Paris Saint-Germain's deal for the goalkeeper has collapsed. Despite a verbal agreement on a €35 million package and a private flight arranged for a medical in Paris, PSG pulled the plug on the transfer due to complications regarding player commissions and terms with his representatives.