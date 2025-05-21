Career crossroads: As Dortmund's Gio Reyna seeks an express lane out of limbo, it's possible a soccer-free summer is exactly what 22-year-old USMNT midfielder needs

It's increasingly likely that the midfielder will miss both the Gold Cup and Club World Cup, but that might just be the best outcome

Gio Reyna finds himself in the worst place to be: limbo. His club future is uncertain. His national team future depends almost entirely on how he handles that club uncertainty. Heading into a crucial summer, Reyna's status is, in every way possible, up in the air.

One thing we do know is that Reyna won't be playing in the Gold Cup. He was left off the U.S. men's national team's 60-man preliminary list, meaning he will not be part of the 26 called up for this summer's tournament. That exclusion was expected.

That's because Reyna is still a Borussia Dortmund player - at least for now. Dortmund are among the teams heading to the U.S. this summer and - as long as Reyna remains a part of the squad - he is expected to be at the Club World Cup.

Reyna is not expected to be part of that Dortmund's for long, though. Transfer speculation swirls, suggesting he may take a step down the ladder in search of much-needed playing time.

For those following at home, that means Reyna could miss out on TWO tournaments this summer. With the World Cup looming, every minute and every moment counts and, while others further their case for a spot on Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. men's national team, Reyna seems likely to be sitting on the sidelines.

In some ways, though, that's exactly what Reyna needs. His most important decision this summer won't come on the field. For Reyna, the focus is on escaping this ongoing limbo, and doing so in a way that avoids a trapdoor so he won't fall back into it once again.