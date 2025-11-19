Arsenal 2-1 RealGOAL
Matthew Judge

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Real Madrid: Alessia Russo to the rescue! Lionesses star bags brace and Chloe Kelly shines as Gunners fight back to secure crucial win

Alessia Russo scored two second-half headers as holders Arsenal came back from behind to earn a much-needed 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday. The striker combined with Lionesses team-mates Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead as the Gunners got back on track with their first win since the start of the month.

Meeting for the first time since their thrilling Champions League quarter-final last season, Arsenal started the better of the two teams and perhaps should have taken the lead when midfielder Frida Maanum headed just past the post from close range. However, Real quickly grew into the game through forwards Athenea del Castillo and Linda Caicedo and they took the lead when Scotland international Caroline Weir came back to haunt her former club with a stunning volley towards the end of a tight opening 45 minutes.

In a reversal of the first half, it was Pau Quesada’s Real who flew out of the traps after the break, with Caicedo first hitting the side netting before Weir forced Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a comfortable save. However, the European champions soon sparked into life when Kelly’s 53rd-minute cross was brilliantly headed home by Russo, who had to generate all of the pace. Canada forward Olivia Smith then got into a dangerous position inside the visitors’ box, but her effort went straight at Real goalkeeper and captain Misa Rodriguez.

Continuing to push Real back, Arsenal soon took the lead when Russo scored yet another superb header - this time from substitute Mead’s teasing corner. The 26-year-old then combined well with Maanum but she couldn’t make it a hat-trick, firing just past the post. Liga F side Real drove forward in search of a last-gasp leveller but Renee Slegers’ side were able to hold on for their first victory since the 4-1 Women’s Super League success over Leicester City on 2 November. 

They failed to win any of their previous three games before Wednesday's clash, losing 3-2 to German giants Bayern Munich either side of league draws with Chelsea and north London rivals Tottenham.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    The Netherlands shot-stopper couldn't do anything to prevent Weir's excellent goal, though she did make a decent save to deny the midfielder after the break.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    While Real were sharp down the left through winger Athenea, the USWNT defender stood up well to the challenge.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    The centre-back made a number of sharp, well-timed interventions to thwart Real, though she was a little bit careless on the ball at times.

    Steph Catley (5/10):

    The Australian will be disappointed she failed to get enough distance on her header in the build up to Weir's terrific strike.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Up against the electric Caicedo, the defender didn't take a step back, doing everything she could to frustrate the Colombia international.

    Midfield

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Perhaps should have scored a header in the first half but the midfielder was a threat, almost teeing up Russo in the first half but the striker was offside.

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (7/10):

    Like many of her team-mates, she was neat and tidy on the ball as Arsenal pushed and probed throughout.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Conceded the free kick which brought about Real's opener but the Spain international was industrious, making 14 recoveries for Arsenal.

    Attack

    Chloe Kelly (7/10):

    Lively down the right-hand side, the England forward tested Real's resolve with a few teasing crosses, with one of them leading to Russo's equaliser.

    Alessia Russo (9/10):

    Receiving little service in the first half, the Lionesses star - as always - showed up when Arsenal really needed her, scoring two excellent headers after the break. She is now the joint-top goalscorer in the UWCL, alongside Real's Weir and Wolfsburg striker Lineth Beerensteyn, having netted four times in as many games.

    Olivia Smith (7/10):

    Effortlessly gliding away from her markers, the Canada star got into a number of good positions and all that was missing was the finish.

    Subs & Manager

    Beth Mead (7/10):

    A second-half substitute, the forward recorded yet another assist this season as Russo headed home from her dangerous corner.

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Introduced after the break, the Australia international was quiet in what was a low-key performance.

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    The Sweden forward helped Arsenal see out a massive win, making a couple of good runs late on.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Brought on too late to make an impact.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Not on the pitch long enough to influence things.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    The Dutchwoman made three changes to the side who drew 0-0 with Tottenham, with Kelly and Smith producing good displays in particular. She also introduced Mead in the second half and the England star provided the assist for Russo's winner.

