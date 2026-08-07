Sensational transfer twist as Arsenal 'push hard' for SHOCK Tottenham star to fill defensive void

Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Spurs captain Romero as they look to solve a brewing crisis at the back, according to Daily Mail. The Gunners have reached out to the Argentine defender's representatives to understand the conditions of a potential deal, marking a bold move for the captain of their fiercest rivals.

The urgency in the red half of north London stems from the fitness of William Saliba. The French international has been ruled out of the start of the Premier League campaign following a back injury sustained during the 2026 World Cup.



