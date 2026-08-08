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Arsenal told to hijack Man City target in surprise £70m deal after Vinicius Junior blow
Gunners consider wing alternatives
Arsenal have been forced to redirect their search for a new winger after Vinicius signed a contract extension with Real Madrid. The Gunners were previously prepared to make the Brazilian the highest earner in Premier League history after Leandro Trossard's departure. Rather than joining a costly bidding war for Bradley Barcola, former Arsenal forward Aliadiere believes the club should target Chelsea's Neto in a £70m deal instead.
- AFP
Aliadiere advocates reasonable option
Speaking to Metrovia Football Betting, Aliadiere emphasised the necessity of maintaining financial equilibrium after heavy expenditure in recent transfer windows. Addressing Arsenal's transfer policy, Aliadiere said: "I just think: Yes, we're champions, yes, we've made a lot of money. But at some point, you've got to balance the books as well.
"When you think about the money that Arsenal already spent after [Bruno] Guimaraes' arrival, what we've spent last year, plus we've only had Trossard leaving for money. Only the club will know financially where they are, but will they be able to go and spend 150 million on a new winger, or is it maybe financially more reasonable to go for a lower option?"
On the Chelsea star's pedigree, he added: "Pedro Neto could be a great option. He's played in the Premier League for many years, is established, knows the league, a very, very good player. And don't forget, we've already signed a left winger with Christos Tzolis. He's a left winger, so you're just adding top talent.
"We've spent 40million. You can't just spend 40 million and then just stick him on the bench and never play him. So I think you've got to keep every option open and see what is best financially for the club."
Blues face squad surplus
Neto has netted 19 goals in 103 appearances since joining Chelsea from Wolves in August 2024 and is now drawing interest from Enzo Maresca's City. While the Blues hold no immediate desire to sell, a bloated senior squad of 41 players has led manager Xabi Alonso to acknowledge that departures are necessary to achieve proper balance.
Addressing the speculation, Alonso stated: "I'm sure that from today to the last day of the transfer window there will be a lot of links, a lot of rumours, so to be commenting on all of them, it's going to be a hard task. But for sure, we need proper balance in terms of qualities, in terms of positions, in terms of balance. We want to have a complete squad and we want to make a good team."
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Decisive £70m offer awaits
Arsenal must decide whether to trigger formal negotiations with Chelsea by submitting a £70m bid before the transfer window closes. Meanwhile, Alonso remains focused on trimming his Stamford Bridge squad while readying his side for a demanding Premier League campaign ahead. The upcoming fixtures will provide a stern examination of both clubs' tactical readiness for the new season.
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