Arsenal player ratings vs Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta, what are you doing?! Gunners head to Paris beaten & bruised as Bukayo Saka & Leandro Trossard struggle & Martin Odegaard defensive lapse proves costly

The Cherries stunned the Emirates to secure a famous double over the Gunners, who now travel to Paris licking their wounds after two defeats in a row

Arsenal slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Bournemouth as Evanilson's controversial winning goal ensured the north Londoners would be heading into their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain without a win in their last three games.

With PSG making 10 changes to their starting XI ahead of Wednesday's semi-final decider, Mikel Arteta did the complete opposite as he opted to name all of his big-guns from the start against Andoni Iraola's Europe-chasing Cherries - a risky move that ultimately didn't pay off.

Indeed, it was one of those star names that made the difference in the first half, with Rice, having earlier skewed two shots wide, ensuring he wasn't going to waste a third opportunity as he rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga following Martin Odegaard's gorgeous through ball to make it 1-0.

Shortly before the goal, Evanilson had headed a massive chance over the bar and the Cherries had a further flurry of opportunities before half-time - Justin Kluivert and Evanilson both going close, with David Raya almost gifting the Brazilian a goal with a loose pass out from the back.

The visitors continued to carry a threat in the second period and they would get their reward. Coming soon after Bukayo Saka had curled a shot narrowly wide, Antoine Semenyo hurled in a long throw that the Gunners failed to deal with, leaving a practically unopposed Dean Huijsen to head home past Raya and into the net.

It soon went from bad to worse for Arsenal as another set-piece proved their undoing - a corner from the left was flicked on into Evanilson's path, with the Bournemouth forward cleverly getting goal-side and deflecting the ball in. A lengthy VAR check for a handball followed but ultimately it went the way of Iraola's men.

From then on, Arsenal never really looked like getting back into it and the Gunners now head to Paris, and one of the biggest nights in the club's history, without the morale-boosting win Arteta had clearly hoped for.

