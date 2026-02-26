Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool warned in-form Man Utd aren't 'a million miles away' from being Premier League title contenders next season

That is an opinion shared by another Premier League title-winning former United star, Michael Owen. He told GOAL when presented with a similar question: “They probably still need one or two players. And if they lose Casemiro and maybe even Fernandes, they are two really important players. There is all the balance of bringing age down etc. It’s incredible.

“I’ve said it to loads of people, Manchester United - even when they were in the doldrums - it will turn and once it turns, it might take another year, it might take two months, someone will get it right. It is too much of a juggernaut to keep underperforming and when it turns, it will gather pace like no tomorrow. That could happen.

“People think they are miles away, well if they keep doing what they are doing and have a good summer behind them, they might not be miles away and it might only take a year or two to win a league - rather than five, six, seven years like some people are predicting.

“It’s fascinating at the moment. While they have got the momentum, I would advise to keep rolling with it. You want to change the manager and things now? Wow, you are asking for trouble after all those years.”