Arsenal considering including player as part of bid to land £68m-rated Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace E. Eze Arsenal Transfers Premier League Crystal Palace

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, with club officials reportedly willing to include a player in the deal to help meet Palace’s valuation. As the north London outfit battle rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the attacking midfielder's signature, director of football Andrea Berta has initiated talks with Eze’s representatives to get ahead in the race.