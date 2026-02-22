Would-be Arsenal 'bottle jobs' have far more at stake than north London derby bragging rights in showdown with toiling Tottenham

Arsenal's torrid recent form has seen them fritter away what was once a deservedly comfortable lead at the summit. At times it had looked like a procession, albeit their cushion hasn't reflected it, with no one in the division able to hold a candle to the north Londoners' relentlessness and consistency. They were finding a way week in, week out - but now it is a very different picture.

A winter of discontent at the Emirates means that, without really having to do anything of note, Manchester City now find themselves within just two points of the leaders, after their win over Newcastle on Saturday - they will retain a game in hand after this weekend's fixtures - and their nous and know-how makes them a huge threat.

What a time, then, for the north London derby to roll around; Arsenal make the short trip across the capital on Sunday in a position where they really can't afford any more missteps in their quest to end an agonising 22-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy. Tottenham, meanwhile, will be determined for the showdown to be the catalyst for their old foes to 'bottle it' for real this time.