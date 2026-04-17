Arsenal playing with 'anxiety and nerves' according to Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City title showdown

As the race for the Premier League crown enters its final stretch, Aguero has suggested that the weight of expectation is starting to take its toll on Mikel Arteta’s squad. With Arsenal seeking their first league title in two decades, the Argentine believes the psychological battle is becoming just as difficult as the physical one on the pitch.

Speaking to Stake about the atmosphere surrounding the north London club, Aguero noted: "I don’t know if it’s that bad, but they are under huge pressure. They are top of the table and it’s been many years since Arsenal last won the Premier League. Every team plays against them with extra motivation, and behind them is City who never forgive. There is a lot of anxiety and nerves. Sometimes when you want to do everything right you end up making mistakes. It’s normal - players want to do things perfectly and mentally they go faster than the game."