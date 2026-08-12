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'I chose not to continue' - Arne Slot breaks silence on turning down first job offer since Liverpool sacking
Slot clarifies Netherlands vacancy stance
Slot has issued a definitive statement to clarify his position after holding talks with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to replace Ronald Koeman. Despite being the primary candidate for the Oranje, Slot decided to withdraw from the process, citing a desire to remain involved in the day-to-day rigours of club management rather than transitioning to the international stage at this point in his career.
The former Feyenoord boss was keen to dismiss reports suggesting that the breakdown in talks was due to financial disagreements. In a statement to Voetbal International, Slot said: "At this stage in my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team.
"And why I chose not to continue the talks and not to start negotiations on what a possible contract might look like.
"I have enormous respect for the national team and for the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional manner in which the talks proceeded that week. For now, I believe club football still has a lot to offer me."
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National team dream put on hold
While the KNVB had identified Slot as their top target following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign under Koeman, the 47-year-old insists the timing was simply not right. Slot expressed his admiration for the setup but maintained that his immediate future lies elsewhere.
The coach further noted that representing his country remains a long-term goal, even if he is not ready to make the jump just yet. He concluded his statement by saying: "It would be a great honour to represent my country as national coach one day. However, this was not the right moment for me."
Financial implications of Anfield exit
Slot’s departure from Anfield was a significant moment in the Premier League, coming just a year after he led them to the title. However, a fifth-place finish and tactical friction, including public criticism from Mohamed Salah, led to an internal review and his eventual sacking.
Slot's refusal to take the Netherlands job represents a direct financial blow to Liverpool. Had he accepted the post, the Reds could have offset a major chunk of his severance payout. The Dutchman's original contract at Anfield was highly lucrative, with a total package valued at approximately £25 million. Slot has already shown he is selective about his next project, having reportedly declined an advance from Fulham to take over at Craven Cottage before the KNVB approached him.
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International managerial landscape shifts
By opting out of the Netherlands job, Slot avoids joining a growing list of elite managers making the leap into the international arena. His Liverpool predecessor Jurgen Klopp recently took the reins of the Germany national team, following a wider trend at the top of the game. Thomas Tuchel has already stepped into the England hot seat and Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge of Brazil, while Zinedine Zidane remains heavily linkedwith France.
The KNVB must now look elsewhere as they prepare for the Nations League, while Slot remains one of the most high-profile free agents on the market. His decision to wait for the right club project suggests he is confident that a top-tier vacancy will emerge soon.
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