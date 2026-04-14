Slot has since vehemently defended the tactics he employed last Wednesday night but the truth of the matter is that Liverpool were punished - and embarrassed - for displaying next to no ambition in Paris, with his decision to field a five-man defence for the first time since taking over as head coach 18 months ago yielding predictably calamitous consequences.

Even Virgil van Dijk looked lost as the visitors struggled horribly to contain PSG's ridiculously fluid forward line, which constantly pulled Liverpool players out of position.

From an attacking perspective, Florian Wirtz showed flashes of what he could do in possession, but the problem was that the Reds could barely get a hold of the ball, let alone hold onto it, as Dominik Szoboszlai and others failed to figure out exactly where they were meant to be playing.

Indeed, Liverpool completed just 190 passes (PSG made 685), had just nine touches in their opponents' box and didn't create a single 'big chance' all evening - the inevitable consequence of a shameful show of submission from Slot, who, despite Monday's claims to the contrary, quite clearly instructed his players to sit deep and waste as much time as possible over set-pieces in a desperate bid to avoid a heavy defeat in the French capital.

However, such cynicism and cowardice aren't going to cut it at Anfield. The supporters wouldn't stand for it anyway. But Slot knows himself that he's put himself in a position where he has no choice but to go for it - and that means, at the very least, starting two players who spent the entire first leg sitting on the bench.