'Your own manager is bantering you!' - Arne Slot angers Liverpool fans with 'won title twice in 30 years' comment amid sack rumours
What did Slot say?
Slot was asked whether if fans were starting to lose faith in him and told TNT Sports: "Do people not expect that to be possible for me? To be successful? That's new to me, but if you're one-and-a-half years in the job and have already won the Premier League, when the club has won it twice in 30 years, I'm surprised to hear that. But if that is the situation, then I have to accept that.
"I've tried the same things as last season this time around. Every time we've been a goal down, I've made offensive substitutions, and wherever I can, I am playing a team that is as offensive as possible. You cannot play attacking football with the amount of ball possession that we have. Sometimes, it's a disadvantage that we have that much ball possession, because then people expect more from the ball that you have. But the moment you don't have it, you have to press really high, because with a low block, you don't have ball possession.
"Everyone at the club, me, owners, knows what we need to do in order to make the next step in this transition phase, but sometimes a little bit of patience is needed."
Fans riled by Slot's comments
Slot's comments did not go down well with fans who hit back at the Liverpool manager on social media.
@YkeeBenda posted on X: "When your own manager is bantering you that’s levels. These are the things we fans say to Liverpool fans everyday."
@OlomuPrince1 added: "So many Liverpool fans has lost interest in football, Anfield is no longer a fortress and this bum is full of himself."
@AlbertMire57551 said: "In 30yrs Liverpool never backed a manager like they did in last summer."
@Ajaxin posted: "He shouldn’t be giving any more interviews. He is just feeding headlines to media outlets now."
@mkash24s said: "Yhhh he can bounce now has absolutely 0 relationship with the fanbase."
Could Alonso replace Slot at Liverpool?
Liverpool's disappointing form has led to suggestions that Slot could be fired and replaced by Xabi Alonso. The former Liverpool midfielder is available after parting company with Real Madrid less than eight months into his job as head coach at the Bernabeu. The question has even been put to Slot who laughed off the speculation. He told reporters: "Yeah, he called me. He asked, ‘What do you think about the team, because I’m going to take over in six months, can you tell me a little bit more’, or maybe earlier? Maybe he takes over tomorrow! No, no, no, no (laughs). This is one of the most weirdest questions I’ve ever got! What’s there to say to your [question]? I’m working here now for a little bit more than one-and-a-half years, and I really like my work over here. Won the league last season, struggled more in the league this season. That’s also obvious. So yeah, what’s there left to say?"
What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night against Marseille in the Champions League. The Reds head into the game in 11th place in the standings and face a tough test against Roberto De Zerbi's side. Slot said ahead of kick-off that he views the Italian as one of the best in the business, saying; "I regard him as one of the best managers in the world. In my opinion, it should not always be judged on the amount of trophies you win, it should also be judged on the fact of how you let your team play."
