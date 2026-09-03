Paying tribute to the GOAT! Argentina to pause ALL matches for emotional Lionel Messi retirement salute

In a move that highlights the unmatched status of the legendary forward, the AFA confirmed on Wednesday that all domestic league matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a full minute of applause. The tribute will span all men’s and women’s divisions and disciplines, ensuring that every corner of Argentine football acknowledges the 39-year-old’s historic contributions.

The official statement from the AFA detailed the logistical plans for the weekend's celebrations, stating: "For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team."