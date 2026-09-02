Lionel Messi's successor found! Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reportedly identifies the next No.10 after legend's retirement

Despite established stars such as Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister being considered for the vacant jersey, Scaloni is firmly backing Paz to spearhead the national team's new era. Discussing the internal succession plan, Bueno revealed: "If Scaloni renews as Argentina's coach, which is expected to be negotiated in the coming months, the No. 10 shirt will go to Nico Paz. This has already been decided internally and is being taken very seriously."