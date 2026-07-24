After the World Cup final shock: Argentina star announces international retirement

Veteran Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi has brought the curtain down on an illustrious 17-year international career with the Albiceleste, following Sunday's painful defeat to Spain (0-1 after extra time) in the 2026 World Cup final.

The 38-year-old announced his decision in the early hours of Friday morning through a long and moving message on Instagram. It closes the chapter on one of the great pillars of the golden generation of Argentine football.

A career studded with gold and timeless numbers

Otamendi began his senior international journey in 2009. He went on to win 139 caps and score 8 goals, while his defensive solidity helped Argentina lift 4 major titles, chief among them the historic triumph at the 2022 World Cup.

His standing in the defensive pecking order had slipped of late, yet he remained a strong presence at the 2026 World Cup. He featured in 7 matches, including the final, coming on for the injured Lisandro Martínez shortly before the end of the first half.

"The greatest honour of my life"

In his farewell message, Otamendi wrote: "Today, I find myself forced to write the hardest words of my entire career. Ever since I was young, my dream was to wear the Argentina shirt, and that was the greatest privilege football granted me."

He added, as reported by the French network RMC : "I defended this shirt with body and soul, with all the pride and awareness of what it represents for millions of Argentines. Fate decreed that my last match would be the World Cup final. We did not achieve the result we had hoped for, but I leave with my head held high, knowing that this group gave everything until the very last second."

The defender continued: "I bid you farewell with the inner peace of someone who did not spare a single drop of sweat. I never held back any effort, I never stopped believing, and I always considered wearing this shirt to be the greatest honour of my life."

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Special thanks to the fans and a message to the next generation

Otamendi, who turned out for the likes of Benfica, Manchester City, Porto and Valencia, did not forget the Argentine fans. "Thank you to our fans for your unconditional love, for every flag, every chant, and every bit of support in the good moments, and especially in the most difficult periods. Thanks to you, every time the national anthem was played, we did not feel we were just 11 players, but millions defending a single dream."

To the next generation, he offered a rallying cry: "To those who will continue to wear this shirt today, I say to you from the bottom of my heart: never stop believing. There will be harsh blows that seem impossible to overcome, but this shirt always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice and love. Keep your heads held high, keep fighting, and do not let any defeat steal your hope. I am convinced that the next chapter of our history belongs to you."

He signed off with words made to last: "Today, I bid farewell to the Argentina national team, but I do so with great pride in representing my country. Because titles are written into history, but love for these colours lasts a lifetime. Thank you, Argentina, thank you for allowing me to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion and wearing the most beautiful shirt in existence. Farewell to the national team."

The retirement applies to the international game only. Otamendi will carry on at club level after his recent move to River Plate.