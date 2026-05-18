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Antonio Rudiger stays! Real Madrid defender agrees to sign new contract
Rudiger commits to the Bernabeu
According to AS, Rudiger has accepted Madrid's proposal for a contract renewal and will therefore remain a Madridista for another season. While the powerful centre-back initially sought a two-year extension to secure his long-term future, he has ultimately respected the club's policy regarding veteran players.
Madrid typically offer one-year cycles to those of a certain age, and Rudiger has prioritised his place at the club over the length of the deal.
The 31-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite in Madrid since his arrival from Chelsea, and this latest agreement ensures that his intimidating presence will continue to anchor the backline for the 2026-27 season.
By accepting the terms, Rudiger ends any speculation regarding an immediate exit, confirming that his loyalty remains firmly with the 15-time European champions.
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Defender battling physical struggles
The German defender has navigated a challenging campaign marked by persistent physical issues that eventually required him to undergo surgery.
After a series of consultations, including a medical visit to London, Rudiger followed a specialised treatment plan designed to eliminate the pain he had been managing for several months. These injury concerns forced him to play at less than 100 per cent for a significant portion of the season.
However, those fitness problems now appear to be a thing of the past. Rudiger has looked back to his best in the closing stages of the current campaign, proving to the coaching staff and the board that he is still capable of competing at the highest level. His resilience during this period was highly valued by the club, especially given how often he played through the pain barrier to help the team.
German shows loyalty amid Saudi interest
Rudiger arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and while he initially had to fight for a consistent starting role, he eventually became an indispensable figure.
Rudiger has received several offers in recent years, including one especially lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia that would have significantly increased his earnings.
However, the defender chose to remain faithful to Real Madrid, believing that he still has major objectives to achieve.
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Defensive reshuffle in Real Madrid
Looking ahead to next season, the squad will see some changes in the defensive department. Alongside Rudiger, the club view Dean Huijsen and the currently injured Eder Militao as fixed components of the central defensive rotation.
However, there are lingering doubts over the future of Marvelous Antolin Garzon, known as Asencio, while David Alaba is expected to depart at the end of his contract.
With Militao's recurring injury issues raising concerns, the need for further reinforcements remains high. Recent reports suggest that Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol has been offered to the club as the English side prepares for a transition of their own.