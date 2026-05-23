John Stones move ruled out by Bayern Munich as club official provides very latest on Anthony Gordon transfer talks

Despite heavy speculation linking Manchester City defender John Stones with a move to the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have officially distanced themselves from the England international. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and reports had suggested he could reunite with former team-mate Vincent Kompany in Germany.

However, Eberl was quick to dismiss these claims when questioned about the possibility of bringing the serial winner to the Bundesliga. Speaking to BILD, the sporting director was blunt about the reports, stating simply: "That is not true." The club appears to be focusing its resources elsewhere as they prepare for a squad overhaul following a historic Bundesliga campaign.

