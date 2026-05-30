'The biggest club on the planet' - Anthony Gordon reveals excitement at linking up with Lamine Yamal after completing sensational €80m Barcelona move

The winger also looked forward to his integration into the squad and, addressing his new teammates, he added: "To play with Lamine [Yamal] and the rest of the players is very exciting for me. I think the more players with quality around you, the better you are going to be. These players are at the very top level for a reason. They are the best players in the world. They have so much quality; when we [Newcastle] played them at St James' Park, we could not touch the ball."