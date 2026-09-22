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'We need to forget' - Andy Robertson urges Tottenham stars to move past relegation trauma to save season
Spurs stuck at the bottom
Tottenham currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table heading into the international break. De Zerbi’s side have managed just two points from their opening five fixtures this season. This miserable run marks the first time Spurs have propped up the top flight at this stage since the 2008-09 campaign.
Despite heavily investing over £300 million in the summer transfer window, the north London club are still desperately struggling for form. A recent 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa highlighted their ongoing defensive vulnerabilities.
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Shedding the heavy baggage
Summer signing Robertson believes the squad must completely forget their past disappointments. Spurs narrowly avoided relegation over the last two campaigns, finishing 17th in both 2024-25 and 2025-26. The former Liverpool star feels that history is holding them back.
"You can see last season hurt them a lot," Robertson told The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast. "Maybe we're still guilty of carrying that weight of last season on our shoulders."
The Scotland international insisted that changing this mentality is crucial, saying: "That falls on me, and the other new players, if we need to forget. We need to now try and get Tottenham back to where we believe they belong."
Buying into De Zerbi's vision
Robertson joined Tottenham on a free transfer this summer after a hugely successful nine-year spell at Anfield. The left-back won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup with Liverpool, but he viewed Spurs as his ideal next step. Conversations with De Zerbi ultimately convinced the defender to make the move.
"I spoke directly to the manager. We had a couple of video calls over the summer," he explained. "He's super ambitious, you can tell that as a manager. He wants to be able to win trophies. But he also knows that we need to start showing it sooner rather than later.
"It was always going to be Tottenham, even from January, as long as they stayed up. I ended up getting invested in Tottenham games. I was watching Tottenham thinking, 'come on', especially when De Zerbi came in. I was fully confident; I was really happy with how much Spurs wanted me."
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Huge test at Old Trafford
Tottenham must quickly reset during the current international break as they look to turn their dismal season around. The pressure is already mounting on De Zerbi to deliver a positive result and ease the growing frustrations in north London.
Spurs face a massive Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 10. The Red Devils have also endured a miserable start to the campaign, picking up just five points from their first five matches. With both clubs desperate for a victory, the upcoming showdown promises to be a tense affair.
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