Andre Onana SNUBBED! Exiled Man Utd goalkeeper left out of Cameroon's AFCON squad in shock blow to Red Devils flop
Onana not included despite Cameroon selecting four 'keepers
Eyebrows were raised on Monday when Cameroon released their 28-man squad for AFCON, which gets under way on Sunday, 21 December when tournament hosts Morocco take on Comoros. Despite selecting four goalkeepers, Onana was a shock absentee from The Indomitable Lions’ roster.
Two players who have been included in the squad are United forward Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who was strongly linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford in the summer. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou - who now plays for Saudi Arabian outfit Diriyah Club - has also been selected by his country.
Official: Cameroon's 28-man squad which does not include Onana
Cameroon squad for the 2025 AFCON:
Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Omossola, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Edouard Sombang
Defenders: Samuel Junior Kotto, Gerzino Nyamsi, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo, Flavien Enzo Boyomo, Nagida Mahamadou, Junior Tchamadeu, Christopher Wooh, Darlin Yongwa
Midfielders: Martin Ndzie, Carlos Baleba, Arthur Avom, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Fidel Brice Ambina, Danny Namaso, Christian Bassogog, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Jean Junior Onana, Olivier Kemen
Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Kofane, Frank Magri, Karl Etta Eyong, Patrick Soko
Five-time AFCON winners also sacked manager on same day
Capping off a chaotic 24 hours, The Cameroon Football Federation - led by former Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o - sacked manager Marc Brys on the same day the squad was announced.
The five-time AFCON winners, who have named David Pagou as Brys’ successor, face Gabon in their opening fixture in just three weeks’ time (24 December). Cameroon also take on Ivory Coast (28 December) and Mozambique (31 December) in the group stage.
Cameroon snub the latest blow in torrid 2025-26 season for Onana
Having been expected to be named in Cameroon’s squad, the snub represents the latest blow in what has been a dreadful season for Onana. Losing his place in the United XI to Altay Bayindir for the first three Premier League games of the season following a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season, the former Inter shot-stopper made two mistakes as the club were beaten 12-11 on penalties by League Two minnows Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on 27 August.
Onana, who has earned 53 caps for Cameroon, was then allowed to leave United for Super Lig side Trabzonspor in early September, following the arrival of Senne Lammens from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Red Devils, firmly establishing himself as the club’s new No. 1 ahead of Bayindir.
United boss Amorim suggested Onana struggled to deal with pressure
Speaking after Onana completed his switch to Trabzonspor, United head coach Ruben Amorim suggested the ‘keeper had struggled to cope with the demands that come with representing the 20-time champions.
He said in September: “We saw Andre had a very, very good season in Inter. The quality is there, but we are in the club sometimes, in the moment, things are getting harder and harder. And you can be really experienced. But in this club, the pressure is sometimes so hard on every detail. Sometimes you need a change.
“I think we understood that he needed a change. Sometimes it's hard to point why. It's the performance, the moments. The bad luck in some moments was hard on him, and it was hard on us. Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers.
“I wish the best for Andre. He was really good at working, trying to help the players. Sometimes you can have all the quality in the world, but sometimes you need to change the environment to return to your level. That was a feeling, not just from us, but also from Andre.”
Belgium international Lammens is expected to start when United play host to West Ham in the league on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Onana - who has kept three clean sheets in 10 appearances for Trabzonspor - could feature in his side’s Turkish Cup clash with Vanspor FK on Wednesday.
