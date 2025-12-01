Speaking after Onana completed his switch to Trabzonspor, United head coach Ruben Amorim suggested the ‘keeper had struggled to cope with the demands that come with representing the 20-time champions.

He said in September: “We saw Andre had a very, very good season in Inter. The quality is there, but we are in the club sometimes, in the moment, things are getting harder and harder. And you can be really experienced. But in this club, the pressure is sometimes so hard on every detail. Sometimes you need a change.

“I think we understood that he needed a change. Sometimes it's hard to point why. It's the performance, the moments. The bad luck in some moments was hard on him, and it was hard on us. Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers.

“I wish the best for Andre. He was really good at working, trying to help the players. Sometimes you can have all the quality in the world, but sometimes you need to change the environment to return to your level. That was a feeling, not just from us, but also from Andre.”

Belgium international Lammens is expected to start when United play host to West Ham in the league on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Onana - who has kept three clean sheets in 10 appearances for Trabzonspor - could feature in his side’s Turkish Cup clash with Vanspor FK on Wednesday.



